‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before’ Filmmaker Susan Johnson Inks With Verve

EXCLUSIVE: Director of the Netflix hit teen dramedy To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, Susan Johnson, has signed with Verve.

The filmmaker joins an eclectic and diverse roster of female directors at Verve including Kim Peirce, Hanelle Culpepper, directing duo Bert & Bertie, Cristina Gallego, Leigh Janiak, Tanya Wexler and Gigi Saul Guerrero.

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before premiered on Netflix in the summer of 2018 becoming reportedly one of the most re-watched films that year. The feature followed a teenage girl whose secret love letters are exposed and wreaked havoc on her love life. Critics loved it at 96% certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. Johnson executive produced the pic’s sequel last year, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You.

Next up, Johnson is attached to direct Rabbit Cake for Amazon starring McKenna Grace, a heart-wrenching dramedy based on the NY Times best-selling book by Annie Hartnett. She is also set to direct Untitled Fairytale for Disney+, written by Cat Vasko with Lakieth Stanfield and Olivia Cooke attached to star and Andrew Lazar producing.

Johnson began her career directing music videos before transitioning to be an independent producer, producing eight feature films, including Mean Creek, for which she won the John Cassavetes Awards at the Independent Spirits and the Humanitas Prize. Mean Creek premiered at the 2004 Sundance Film Festival and Director’s Fortnight in Cannes before being released by Paramount Pictures and Focus Features.

Johnson’s feature directorial debut, Carrie Pilby was based on a NYT best-selling book that was adapted by Kara Holden. The film starred Bel Powley, Nathan Lane and Gabriel Byrne, premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2016 and was released in 2017 by The Orchard and Netflix.

Johnson continues to be repped by Management 360 and attorney Jennifer Gray (HJTHN).