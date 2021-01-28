‘Pieces Of Her’: Jessica Barden, David Wenham, Joe Dempsie, Jacob Scipio & Omari Hardwick Join Netflix Series

Jessica Barden (End of the F***ing World), David Wenham (Lion), Joe Dempsie (Game Of Thrones), Jacob Scipio (Bad Boys for Life) and Omari Hardwick (Power) have been set as leads opposite Toni Collette and Bella Heathcote in Pieces of Her, we can reveal.

Netflix’s dramatic thriller series is based on the 2018 book by bestselling crime author Karin Slaughter.

The eight-episode series comes from an all-female creative team led by Charlotte Stoudt, Bruna Papandrea, Lesli Linka Glatter and Minkie Spiro, who will direct the season.

Written by Stoudt, who serves as showrunner, Pieces of Her is set in a sleepy Georgia town where a random act of violence sets off an unexpected chain of events for 30-year-old Andy Oliver (Heathcote) and her mother Laura (Collette). Desperate for answers, Andy embarks on a dangerous journey across America, drawing her towards the dark, hidden heart of her family.

Barden plays Jane, a piano prodigy and the only daughter of a Getty-like billionaire. At first sheltered, she starts to break away from her controlling father as she begins to realize the depth of her hunger for love and freedom.

Wenham portrays Jasper, the eldest of the three Queller siblings, forever driven to surpass his domineering

billionaire father. His ambition both consumes and isolates him.

Scipio plays Michael Vargas, an enigmatic stranger tracking Andy Oliver (Bella Heathcoate) as she searches for the truth about her mother.

Hardwick portrays Gordon Oliver, a successful lawyer in Savannah. When a shocking act of violence puts his ex-wife and stepdaughter in sudden danger, Gordon is drawn into a shadowy world.

Stoudt executive produces with Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Casey Haver from Made Up Stories, and Karin Slaughter, Janice Williams, Spiro and Glatter.

