Netflix Teams With Matt Reeves’ 6th & Idaho, Director Mike Gan & ‘Mother’s Instinct’ Scribe On Black List Survival Thriller

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix is teaming up with The Batman writer-director Matt Reeves’ 6th & Idaho and Burn director Mike Gan on the Black List survival thriller previously known in industry circles as Dead Of Winter.

Burn producer Sukee Chew is also producing the untitled project for her management and production banner Hopscotch Pictures. Script comes from Sarah Conradt-Kroehler, whose recent adaptation of Belgian feature Mother’s Instinct is set to star Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain.

The film will chart how a family’s vacation in the mountains becomes a fight for survival when they’re confronted by a dangerous criminal on the run.

USC Film School grad Gan made his feature debut two years ago on thriller Burn, starring Josh Hutcherson, Suki Waterhouse, and Tilda Cobham Hervey. He also co-wrote and directed the ‘School Spirit’ episode of Hulu/Blumhouse series Into The Dark.

Anton Corp boarded Conradt-Kroehler Mother’s Instinct script last year and pulled in A-list cast for the movie, which has yet to shoot. She previously wrote an episode of the Sam Raimi/Gunpowder and Sky production, 50 States Of Fright for Quibi which was directed by Lee Cronin.

Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes and Cloverfield director Reeves has a first-look film deal with Netflix via his 6th & Idaho banner. Hailee Steinfeld was reportedly attached to a previous incarnation of Dead Of Winter almost a decade ago.

Gan is represented by Christina Chou, Jon Cassir and Praveen Pandian at CAA, Chew, and attorney Leslie Abell. Conradt-Kroehler is represented by Abram Nalibotsky and Danny Toth at The Gersh Agency, Chew, and Annie Lee at Gang, Tyre, Ramer and Brown.