Netflix Hops On ‘Kangaroos’ Feature Doc From Ample Nature

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix’s natural history push continues – setting a feature-doc about kangaroos as its latest trip into the wild.

Deadline understands that the streamer has ordered 90-minute doc Kangaroos from Ample Nature, the nascent natural history division of the 9 Months with Courteney Cox producer.

The film has started production in Australia and it will film down under over a lengthy period of time, as is usual with all major wildlife projects.

It is Netflix’s latest natural history project, having launched Our Planet, its David Attenborough-narrated series from Silverback Films, in 2019, as well as Night on Earth, the Samira Wiley-narrated series from Plimsoll Productions, and Absurd Planet from Conde Nast Entertainment and Love Productions USA.

The streamer has also ordered Oceans from Freeborne Media, the production company set up by Blue Planet II creator James Honeyborne, as part of an overall deal.

It marks the first commission for Ample Nature, which was unveiled in July. The wildlife division is being headed up by Kylie Stott, who has worked on series including David Attenborough’s Great Barrier Reef and Stephen Hawking’s Brave New World.

Scott, who is SVP, Development, is working on Kangaroos as well as a slate of natural history and wildlife programming for Ample Nature, which is thought to be one of the first natural history units in Los Angeles – a genre known for being produced predominantly out of Bristol in the UK.

Also working at the company are writer David Fowler, who has worked on Disney’s Born in China, Emmy-winning underwater cinematographer Didier Noirot, who has worked on Blue Planet, and BAFTA-winning cinematographer Sophie Darlington, who has worked on Our Planet.

Kangaroos is also the latest documentary about the beloved marsupial. Abramorama released Kate McIntyre Clere and Mick McIntyre’s controversial documentary Kangaroo – A Love-Hate Story in 2018.