Netflix To Release Extended Cut Of Chris Rock’s 2018 Stand-Up Special ‘Tamborine’

Netflix is preparing to release an extended version of Chris Rock’s 2018 stand-up special Tamborine on January 12.

Chris Rock: Total Blackout, The Tamborine Extended Cut will include additional footage from his Brooklyn Academy of Music set, as well as interviews and behind-the-scenes footage.

Rock is branding it a “remix” of his Grammy-nominated 2018 special, in which he offered his searing observations on race, fatherhood, and politics.

“For the first time in history, a remixed version of a special,” he said in a trailer teasing Total Blackout. “It’s a Netflix special. Not a normal, not a routine. It’s a special.”

Watch the trailer above.

