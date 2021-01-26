Netflix Buys German Oscar Hopeful ‘And Tomorrow The Entire World’

Netflix has acquired the majority of global rights (excluding Germany) on And Tomorrow the Entire World, Julia von Heinz’s political drama which is the German International Oscar entry this year.

The film chronicles a 20-year-old who joins Antifa to oppose a rising neo-Nazi movement but clashes with her friends over whether violence could ever be a legitimate political answer to fascism. It has caused a stir in Germany having found itself in the crosshairs of Germany’s prominent far-right political party AFD.

As Deadline exclusively reported last month, the political party launched a public attack in the German parliament on the film, denouncing its content and saying it was “not understandable” that the project had received backing from public funds and had been selected for the Oscar campaign.

The move re-opened wounds that already existed in the German film and TV biz, where local producers have grown increasingly wary of political influence, particularly from AFD, in the country’s public arts system. At the time, director von Heinz and producer Fabian Gasmia told us they were “on high alert” as the party continues to grow in strength.

Films Boutique handled international rights and struck the Netflix deal. The streamer will launch the movie before the end of April.

Producers are Seven Elephants, Kings&Queens Filmproduktion, Haïku. Alamode Film is handling German distribution.

In his review for Deadline, Todd McCarthy called the movie a “breathlessly-paced, intimate drama”.