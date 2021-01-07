Netflix Bolsters Production Presence In Korea

Netflix is doubling down on Korean originals and has leased production studio space at two facilities to handle this growth.

The streamer is leasing nine stages at two production facilities in the country after revealing that it has spent $700M on Korean content in the last five years.

This includes originals such as Kingdom, The King: Eternal Monarch, Start-Up, and It’s Okay to Not Be Okay as well as an upcoming local adaptation of Money Heist.

At YCDSMC – Studio 139, it will lease six stages and supporting spaces of approximately 9,000 square meters. At Samsung Studio, it will also lease three stages of approximately 7,000 square meters. Both studios are just outside of Seoul, in Gyeonggi Province, Korea.

It comes after Netflix struck a similar deal in the UK in 2019, where it created a dedicated production hub with 14 sound stages at Shepperton Studios.

“Netflix is thrilled to deepen its investment in Korea, as well as Korean films and series,” said Netflix VP Studio Operations Amy Reinhard. “With these new studios, Netflix is better positioned than ever to increase our production of great stories from Korea while also providing a wealth of production-related jobs for talented professionals in Korea’s creative community.”