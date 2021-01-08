Netflix Establishes ‘Bling Empire’, Reality Series Following Group Of Wealthy Asian-American Friends

Netflix may have found its own Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The streamer is launching Bling Empire, a reality series that follows a wildly wealthy group of Asian and Asian-American friends and frenemies in Los Angeles.

Shot in Beverly Hills, the eight-part series follows this group as they spend their days and nights at fabulous parties and expensive shopping sprees, while also running multi-billion dollar businesses and traveling the world, as well as keeping and spilling secrets.

Christine Chiu, Kane Lim, Kelly Mi Li and Kevin Kreider are among the stars.

The 45-minute show launches on January 15.

It is produced by Jeff Jenkins Productions, the company set up by former Bunim/Murray co-president and Keeping Up The Kardashians exec producer Jenkins and backed by 3BMG.

Check out the trailer below.