Neil Mahoney Dies: Emmy-Nominated Editor For ‘Key & Peele’ Was 43

Neil Mahoney, known for editing a number of projects including Comedy Central’s Drunk History and Key & Peele, has died. He was 43

The editor-producer died suddenly on Jan. 7 in his Echo Park home. Friend and comedian Jonah Ray announced Mahoney’s death on Jan. 10 with an Instagram post.

“He was so beautiful,” wrote Ray. “Oh god, I love you neil. I love you so so much.”

Other members of the comedy scene also mourned Mahoney’s loss, turning the hashtag #Neiledit into a collection of fond memories and touching statements. Among those sharing fond memories and paying tribute to Mahoney were Bojack Horseman actor Paul F. Tompkins, Emily Gordon, Sara Benincasa and Janet Varney.

“I must add to the massive chorus mourning the loss of Neil Mahoney, who edited/put up w/me/ made me laugh through our project last month,” wrote Varney. “Like everyone, I’m struggling to accept that he’s suddenly gone. He was a brilliant editor and wonderful human being.”

Born on March 7, 1977 in Cape Cod, MA, Mahoney kicked off his career with writing credits for The Offensive Show and Highway to Oblivion. He began producing in 2005 for Home James and CD USA in 2006.

Mahoney scored his first editing job in 2007 for web series Derek and Simon: The Show. His editing career picked up just years later as he began editing episodes for Drunk History.

In addition to editing for the Comedy Central show, Mahoney edited 8 episode for Funny Or Die Presents.

Mahoney received an Emmy nomination in 2016 for his editing chops on Key and Peele, Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele’s sketch series. He shared the nomination with Richard LaBrie, Nicholas Monsour and Stephen Waichulis.

His additional credits include Portlandia, Greatest Party Story Ever, Another Period and The Very Funny Show.

He is survived by his mother, Claudia, and his sister, Megan.