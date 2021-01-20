‘NCIS’ Returns From Fall Finale To Lead Tuesday Ratings As ‘This Is Us’ Sidelined

CBS saw the return of NCIS as well as FBI: Most Wanted on Tuesday in primetime. NCIS came back firing on all cylinders with two episodes, ticking up in its return from hiatus. The first hour delivered a 0.8 in the adults 18-49 demographic and 9.34 million viewers, which topped the night in ratings and in audience in Nielsen Live+Same Day numbers. The second hour earned a 0.7 and 8.48 million viewers. FBI: Most Wanted (0.5, 5.70M) held steady with its last fresh episode.

At NBC, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (0.4, 2.40M) was steady, while Nurses (0.2, 1.81M) took a two-tenths hit. Sandwiched in between the two episodes was a repeat of This Is Us.

Fox’s The Resident (0.5, 3.26M) ticked down from last week’s Season 4 premiere, while Prodigal Son (0.5, 2.34M) was on par with last week’s sophomore season premiere.

After its two-episode Season 2 premiere last week, The CW’s Two Sentence Horror Stories served another double helping of the horror series (0.1, 652,000 at 8 p.m.; 0.1, 464K at 8:30), both steady. It was the same story for Trickster (0.1, 395K), which nearly matched its series debut.