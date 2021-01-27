‘NCIS’ Leads Tuesday Ratings, ‘Black-ish’ And ‘Mixed-ish’ Tick Up

CBS’s popular procedural NCIS led the night in ratings and audience delivering a 0.9 in the adults 18-49 demographic and 9.74 million viewers. The numbers were up from last week in both regards. FBI earned a 0.8 in the demo and 8.08 million viewers, down from the special January 24 episode while FBI: Most Wanted bookended the night climbing a tenth in the demo with a 0.6 rating and netting 6.14 million viewers.

ABC saw a pair of season premieres and the return of two shows. After taking a holiday break, Black-ish ticked up in the demo since its last fresh episode to deliver a 0.6 and 3.04 million viewers. The Season 2 premiere of the spin-off, Mixed-ish saw a two-tenths bump in the demo from its freshman finale with a 0.6 rating and 2.61 million viewers. David E. Kelley’s drama-thriller Big Sky returned with a 0.6 in the demo and 3.74 million viewers, holding steady with its fall finale. To Tell The Truth‘s Season 6 premiere was up from its Season 5 finale delivering a 0.6 in the demo and 4.29 million viewers.

At Fox, The Resident (0.6, 3.47M) was up a tenth while Prodigal Son (0.5, 2.16M) dipped a tenth. NBC’s Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (0.5, 2.27M) was up and Nurses (0.2, 1.68M) was steady.

The CW’s Tuesday lineup was steady across the board with a double helping of Two Sentence Horror Stories (0.1, 547,000, 0.1, 373,000) and Trickster (0.1, 403,000).