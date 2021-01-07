NBCUniversal, Charter Ink Distribution Deal, Free Trial For Peacock Premium

NBCUniversal and Charter Communications have inked a multi-year distribution deal for NBCU’s full portfolio that includes an extended free trial for Peacock Premium for Spectrum’s broadband and video subscribers.

The companies didn’t specify the length of the free trial. Charter will also distribute the Peacock app via its Spectrum Guide platform — a higher tier service like Comcast’s X1 or Cox Contour — in the future.

Networks that are part of the distribution deal include NBC, Telemundo, Bravo, CNBC, E!, MSNBC, The Olympic Channel, Oxygen, Syfy, USA Network, Universal Kids, Universo, The Golf Channel, CNBC World, New England Cable News (NECN), and NBC Sports Network, as well as five Regional Sports Networks — NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports Washington, NBC Sports Northwest, NBC Sports Boston, and NBC Sports Chicago. They will be available to Charter’s Spectrum home and business subscribers in 41 states.

“Charter is a valued partner with passionate NBCUniversal fans in millions of homes nationwide,” said Matt Bond, Chairman, Content Distribution, NBCUniversal. “We look forward to delivering our industry-leading network content portfolio, as well as the strong collection of original and library content in our Peacock Premium offering, to Charter’s subscribers everywhere.”