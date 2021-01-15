NBC Opens Tuesday Comedy Block With ‘Young Rock’ & ‘Kenan’ As ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Goes On Hiatus

This past fall, NBC shrank its signature Thursday comedy block from two hours to one, and now the network is opening a new comedy beachfront on Tuesday.

New half-hour series Young Rock and Kenan will premiere in the Tuesday 8 PM hour on Feb. 16. Sophomore musical dramedy Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, which was relocated to the time slot this season and just launched its second season to encouraging ratings, will go on hiatus after airing six episodes and will return later in the spring. It has not been decided yet where the show will return; it likely will be in another time slot as the Tuesday 8 PM hour will be occupied by The Voice until summer.

The Dwayne Johnson-Nahnatchka Khan’s Young Rock and Kenan Thompson starrer Kenan will air in the Tuesday 8 PM hour through the end of May, finishing their orders. That is when The Voice’s will return to Tuesday with live shows. The Tuesday live episodes usually start in early May but The Voice‘s spring 2021 cycle this year is expected to premiere in March vs. the typical late February debut.

NBC has not aired comedies outside of Thursday since the 2018-17 season when Great News and Trial & Error each had spring runs of back-to-back episodes in the 9 PM slot after This Is Us had wrapped its run.

The scheduling move keeps the abbreviated NBC Thursday comedy block as home of workplace comedy (currently Mr. Mayor and Superstore), while the new Tuesday lineup features family comedy — a genre NBC had mostly stayed away from for the past couple of decades — leading into the top family drama on television, This Is Us.

The Season 2 premiere of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist set a series high Live+Same Day viewership (3.0 million). With delayed/digital viewing, that figure now currently stands at 4.7 million.

Below are descriptions of the new NBC comedies:

YOUNG ROCK (Tuesday 8 PM)

“Young Rock” focuses on different chapters of Dwayne Johnson’s life. From growing up in a strong and resilient family, to being surrounded by the wild characters of his professional wrestling family, to playing football at the University of Miami, the show will explore the crazy rollercoaster that has shaped Dwayne into the man he is today and the larger-than-life characters he’s met along the way.

Dwayne Johnson, Joseph Lee Anderson, Stacey Leilua, Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant, Uli Latukefu, Ana Tuisila, Fasitua Amosa and John Tui star.

Nahnatchka Khan, Dwayne Johnson, Jeff Chiang, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Brian Gewirtz and Jennifer Carreras serve as executive producers.

“Young Rock” is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Seven Bucks Productions and Fierce Baby Productions.

KENAN (Tuesday 8:30 PM)

Kenan, a recently widowed host of Atlanta’s #2 morning show, struggles to balance his job and his young daughters despite all the “help” he gets from his father-in-law and his brother/manager/house guest.

Kenan Thompson, Chris Redd, Kimrie Lewis, Dani Lane, Dannah Lane and Don Johnson star.

Lorne Michaels, David Caspe, Jackie Clarke, Kenan Thompson, Ken Whittingham and Andrew Singer serve as executive producers.

“Kenan” is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Broadway Video.

Note: Following its sixth episode of the season on Feb. 9, "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" will go on hiatus and return in the spring.