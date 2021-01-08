NBC News Unveils Its Lineup For Joe Biden Administration: Peter Alexander, Kristen Welker To Serve As Chief White House Correspondents

Click to Skip Ad
Peter Alexander and Kristen Welker will serve as chief White House correspondents for NBC News, as the network Friday unveiled some of its plans for coverage of Joe Biden’s administration.

Geoff Bennett and Kelly O’Donnell will continue to serve as White House correspondents, with Monica Alba also joining the White House team. Correspondents Mike Memoli and Carol Lee also will continue in their roles covering Biden and politics.

Hallie Jackson, who had been chief White House correspondent, will take on a new role as senior Washington correspondent. She’ll continue to anchor the 10 a.m. hour on MSNBC, and plans are in the works for a new show on NBC News Now, which streams on Peacock.

NBC News president Noah Oppenheim announced the changes in a memo to employees today.

Welker and Alexander will continue to co-anchor Weekend Today. 

Meanwhile, Andrea Mitchell, who has been chief foreign affairs correspondent, also will take on the title of chief Washington correspondent.

Shannon Pettypiece will continue to serve as senior digital White House reporter, and she’ll be joined by politics reporter Lauren Egan, who will cover breaking news.

