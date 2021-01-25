NBCU Debuts New Washington Bureau And Studios

Marc Greenstein, senior vice president of design and production for NBC News and MSNBC, said that they wanted to break away from the “generic feel of many modern workspaces” with the federal style architecture combined with modern finishes. He designed the newsroom and studios along with Bryan Higgason of HD Studios.

(Photo by: William B. Plowman/NBC)

NBC News is moving from its Nebraska Avenue location after more than 60 years. That space was dedicated by President Dwight Eisenhower and then NBC President Robert Sarnoff in 1958 (You can see a color video of the moment here), and was the site of the second debate in 1960 between Richard Nixon and John F. Kennedy. WRC-TV, the local NBC affiliate, will continue to broadcast from the location.

(Photo by: William B. Plowman/NBC)

The network said that more than 400 employees will work out of the new bureau, but because of Covid-19 more than 90% of them will still work remotely at least through the second quarter of this year. In a statement, Cesar Conde, chairman of NBCU News Group, said, “Bringing together our teams across NBC News, MSNBC, CNBC and Noticias ​Telemundo best positions us to cover every storyline coming out of D.C.”