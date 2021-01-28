Click to Skip Ad
NBC’s ‘Chicago’ Trio Dominates Wednesday Night, ABC Lineup Hits Lows

Courtesy of NBC

NBC saw the return of its Chicago suite and the dramas dominated across the board. Leading the night was Chicago Med which delivered a 0.9 in the adults 18-49 demographic and 7.07 million viewers, the largest audience of the night. Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. also scored a 0.9 in the demo while netting 6.80 and 5.86 million viewers respectively.

ABC also saw the return of their Wednesday night lineup — but numbers were down, unfortunately. The Goldbergs delivered a 0.5 in the demo and 3.30 million viewers, hitting series lows. It was the same story for American Housewife (0.4, 2.77M), The Conners (0.5, 3.44M) and For Life (0.3, 1.50M) which hit lows in the demo and audience. Silver lining: ABC’s new series  Call Your Mother (0.4, 2.51M) held steady.

CBS served a prime time edition of The Price Is Right (0.7, 4.79M) followed by SEAL Team (0.5, 4.08M) which was on par with its last fresh episode. Ending the night was S.W.A.T. (0.4, 3.00M) which ticked up in the demo.

At Fox, The Masked Dancer (0.5, 2.63M) dipped a tenth in the demo while Name That Tune (0.6, 2.58M) basically matched last week’s numbers.

The CW’s Riverdale (0.1, 529,000) slipped in both regards since last week’s season premiere. Meanwhile, Nancy Drew (0.1, 420,000) held steady after its season opener.

 

ad