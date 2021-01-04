NBC Affiliate Agreements Renewed By Major Station Groups Nexstar, Tegna

Major TV station groups Nexstar and Tegna have renewed NBC affiliate agreements covering a combined 53 markets.

While Nexstar is the No. 1 owner of local TV stations in the U.S., Tegna is the largest NBC affiliate owner. The new agreements cover affiliates in 33 markets owned by Nexstar and its partners, as well as stations in 20 markets owned by Tegna.

The Tegna NBC affiliates cover 17% of U.S. viewers in nearly 21 million households, including 10 of the top 25 markets in terms of NBC ratings.

Nexstar COO and CFO Tom Carter called NBC programming “a great complement to the high-quality local news and exclusive content produced by our stations.” He added that the new affiliate deals “recognize the value of the network’s news, sports, and entertainment programming, and reflect the importance of our stations to NBC and to the viewers of the local communities we serve.”

Tegna CEO Dave Lougee said the multi-year pact “allows our stations to continue providing consumers and advertisers with premium network content.”