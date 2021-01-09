National Society Of Film Critics Awards Voting Underway (Live)

The National Society of Film Critics is voting Saturday to honor the best films of 2020. The group’s 55th annual voting meeting will select winners and runners-up in as many as 13 categories via a weighted ballot system.

Any film that opened in the US on a screen or streaming platform during the year is eligible for consideration. Last year, the group handed Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite its top prize, Best Picture, a feat the film duplicated at the Oscars.

The 60-members NSFC include critics from major papers and outlets in Los Angeles, Boston, New York, Philadelphia and Chicago including from outlets Wall Street Journal, Los Angeles Times, the New Yorker, the Christian Science Monitor and NPR.

The L.A. Times‘ Justin Chang is the organization’s current chair.

Follow along below as the winners are revealed. Keep checking back for the latest:

Best Picture:

Director:

Actress:

WINNER: Best Actress: Frances McDormand, NOMADLAND (46 points)

RUNNER-UPS:

Viola Davis, MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM (33 points) S Sidney Flanigan, NEVER RARELY SOMETIMES ALWAYS (29 points)

Actor:

WINNER: Best Actor: Delroy Lindo, DA 5 BLOODS (52 points)

RUNNER-UPS:

Chadwick Boseman, MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM (47 points)

Riz Ahmed, SOUND OF METAL (32 points)

Supporting Actress:

WINNER: Best Supporting Actress, Maria Bakalova, BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM (47 points)

RUNNER-UPS:

Amanda Seyfried, MANK (40 points)

Youn Yuh-jung, MINARI (33 points)

Supporting Actor:

Screenplay:

Non-Fiction Film:

Cinematography:

Possible Categories

Foreign-Language Film:

Production Design:

Experimental Work:

Film Heritage Award:

Film Awaiting U.S. Distribution: