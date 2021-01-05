Click to Skip Ad
National CineMedia In Ad Deal With Coin-Counting Kiosk Owner, Coinstar

National CineMedia's "Noovie" pre-show. National CineMedia

Financially hurting cinema advertising network National CineMedia has inked a deal to run ads with Coinstar, a big operator of supermarket coin-counting kiosks.

With the exhibition business on the Covid-19 skids, the agreement helps expand National CineMedia’s digital-out-of-home footprint by extending its movie-centric entertainment content, trivia, and advertising beyond movie theaters to complementary venues. It will sell adPlanet — a new flexible digital advertising platform that sits atop Coinstar kiosks — media on a national, regional, local and programmatic level.

AdPlanet is installed in about 4,000 grocery retail locations in 35 of the top 50 U.S. DMAs and includes large screen display with HD content capabilities, full-motion, animation or static imagery options and customization across network and by kiosk. Advertisers can track play and performance and run or change ads in real time.

Coinstar operates 22,000 kiosks nationally at mass merchants, grocery and drugstores, and financial institutions.

“Movie audiences have come to know and love [our] entertainment and trivia content at their local movie theater, so we’re excited to bring it to Coinstar’s adPlanet network to continue to engage with them when they are out shopping in their local community,” said Steve Sapp, National CineMedia’s Senior VP, Digital Out-of-Home Sales. “Working with Coinstar allows us to create innovative … campaigns that engage movie fans where they shop.”

National CineMedia  is the largest cinema advertising network in the U.S., exclusive to 57 national and regional circuits including AMC Entertainment Cinemark and Regal. However, that hasn’t been saying much for most of the last year as a pandemic shuttered theaters, which are still closed in key markets like New York City and Los Angeles and operating elsewhere at reduced capacity.

The shares, which have been pummeled along with the rest of the exhibition sector, were up about 1% at $3.65.

