Spike Lee’s ‘Da 5 Bloods’ Named Best Film Of 2020 By National Board Of Review

The National Board of Review selected Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods as its best film of 2020 on Tuesday, handing the Netflix drama three honors overall in its annual voting of the year’s best in movies. Lee won best director, and the film also took the ensemble award.

Chadwick Boseman was posthumously honored with with NBR Icon Award. He featured in Da 5 Bloods in one of his final roles alongside a cast that included Delroy Lindo, Isiah Whitlock Jr, Clarke Peters, Norm Lewis and Jonathan Majors. The pic centers on a close-knit group of Vietnam veterans who return to find the remains of their fallen squad leader and the buried treasure they hid there.

“Da 5 Bloods is not only a unique portrait of the experience and lingering trauma of Black Vietnam War veterans, but also a moving story of enduring friendship, a suspenseful jungle treasure hunt, and a powerful reckoning with the American dream,” NBR president Annie Schulhof said. “We are also honored to present the posthumous NBR Icon Award to Chadwick Boseman, an extraordinary talent who represented the best of what an actor could be no matter what the role.”

It marks the second year in a row NBR has awarded a Netflix film its top prize. Last year, it honored Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman before that pic went on to 10 Oscar nominations including for Best Picture. The year before, the group chose eventual Oscar Best Picture winner Green Book.

Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal) and Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman) took the best actor and actress prizes today. Sound of Metal also won for Paul Raci in supporting actor; other films with multiple winners included Minari, which won supporting actress for Youn Yuh-jun and for Lee Isaac Chung’s original screenplay.

Da 5 Bloods now joins a roster of pics on the hotlist thanks to key critics groups who have weighed in this awards season. The New York Film Critics Circle already have named A24’s First Cow from Kelly Reichardt as its best picture, while the Los Angeles Film Critics Association voted Steve McQueen’s Amazon mini-movie TV anthology Small Axe its best picture.

Here’s the full list of NBR winners:

Best Film

DA 5 BLOODS

Best Director

Spike Lee, DA 5 BLOODS

Best Actor

Riz Ahmed, SOUND OF METAL

Best Actress

Carey Mulligan, PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN

Best Supporting Actor

Paul Raci, SOUND OF METAL

Best Supporting Actress

Youn Yuh-jung, MINARI

Best Adapted Screenplay

Paul Greengrass & Luke Davies, NEWS OF THE WORLD

Best Original Screenplay

Lee Isaac Chung, MINARI

Breakthrough Performance

Sidney Flanigan, NEVER RARELY SOMETIMES ALWAYS

Best Directorial Debut

Channing Godfrey Peoples, MISS JUNETEENTH

Best Animated Feature

SOUL

Best Foreign Language Film

LA LLORONA

Best Documentary

TIME

NBR Icon Award

Chadwick Boseman

NBR Freedom of Expression Award

ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI

NBR Spotlight Award

Radha Blank for writing, directing, producing and starring in THE FORTY-YEAR-OLD VERSION

Best Ensemble

DA 5 BLOODS

Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography

Joshua James Richards, NOMADLAND

Top Films

(in alphabetical order)

First Cow

The Forty-Year-Old Version

Judas and the Black Messiah

The Midnight Sky

Minari

News of the World

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Soul

Sound of Metal

Top 5 Foreign Language Films

(in alphabetical order)

Apples

Collective

Dear Comrades

The Mole Agent

Night of the Kings

Top 5 Documentaries

(in alphabetical order)

All In: The Fight for Democracy

Boys State

Dick Johnson is Dead

Miss Americana

The Truffle Hunters

Top 10 Independent Films

(in alphabetical order)

The Climb

Driveways

Farewell Amor

Miss Juneteenth

The Nest

Never Rarely Sometimes Always

The Outpost

Relic

Saint Frances

Wolfwalkers

