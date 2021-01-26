Spike Lee’s ‘Da 5 Bloods’ Named Best Film Of 2020 By National Board Of Review

The National Board of Review selected Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods as its best film of 2020 on Tuesday, handing the Netflix drama three honors overall in its annual voting of the year’s best in movies. Lee won best director, and the film also took the ensemble award.
Chadwick Boseman was posthumously honored with with NBR Icon Award. He featured in Da 5 Bloods in one of his final roles alongside a cast that included Delroy Lindo, Isiah Whitlock Jr, Clarke Peters, Norm Lewis and Jonathan Majors. The pic centers on a close-knit group of Vietnam veterans who return to find the remains of their fallen squad leader and the buried treasure they hid there.
“Da 5 Bloods is not only a unique portrait of the experience and lingering trauma of Black Vietnam War veterans, but also a moving story of enduring friendship, a suspenseful jungle treasure hunt, and a powerful reckoning with the American dream,” NBR president Annie Schulhof said. “We are also honored to present the posthumous NBR Icon Award to Chadwick Boseman, an extraordinary talent who represented the best of what an actor could be no matter what the role.”
Related Story
Spirit Awards Nominations: 'Never Rarely Sometimes Always', 'Minari', 'Nomadland' & 'Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom' Lead Field
It marks the second year in a row NBR has awarded a Netflix film its top prize. Last year, it honored Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman before that pic went on to 10 Oscar nominations including for Best Picture. The year before, the group chose eventual Oscar Best Picture winner Green Book.
Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal) and Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman) took the best actor and actress prizes today. Sound of Metal also won for Paul Raci in supporting actor; other films with multiple winners included Minari, which won supporting actress for Youn Yuh-jun and for Lee Isaac Chung’s original screenplay.
Da 5 Bloods now joins a roster of pics on the hotlist thanks to key critics groups who have weighed in this awards season. The New York Film Critics Circle already have named A24’s First Cow from Kelly Reichardt as its best picture, while the Los Angeles Film Critics Association voted Steve McQueen’s Amazon mini-movie TV anthology Small Axe its best picture.
Here’s the full list of NBR winners:
Best Film
DA 5 BLOODS
Best Director
Spike Lee, DA 5 BLOODS
Best Actor
Riz Ahmed, SOUND OF METAL
Best Actress
Carey Mulligan, PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN
Best Supporting Actor
Paul Raci, SOUND OF METAL
Best Supporting Actress
Youn Yuh-jung, MINARI
Best Adapted Screenplay
Paul Greengrass & Luke Davies, NEWS OF THE WORLD
Best Original Screenplay
Lee Isaac Chung, MINARI
Breakthrough Performance
Sidney Flanigan, NEVER RARELY SOMETIMES ALWAYS
Best Directorial Debut
Channing Godfrey Peoples, MISS JUNETEENTH
Best Animated Feature
SOUL
Best Foreign Language Film
LA LLORONA
Best Documentary
TIME
NBR Icon Award
Chadwick Boseman
NBR Freedom of Expression Award
ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI
NBR Spotlight Award
Radha Blank for writing, directing, producing and starring in THE FORTY-YEAR-OLD VERSION
Best Ensemble
DA 5 BLOODS
Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography
Joshua James Richards, NOMADLAND
Top Films
(in alphabetical order)
First Cow
The Forty-Year-Old Version
Judas and the Black Messiah
The Midnight Sky
Minari
News of the World
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Soul
Sound of Metal
Top 5 Foreign Language Films
(in alphabetical order)
Apples
Collective
Dear Comrades
The Mole Agent
Night of the Kings
Top 5 Documentaries
(in alphabetical order)
All In: The Fight for Democracy
Boys State
Dick Johnson is Dead
Miss Americana
The Truffle Hunters
Top 10 Independent Films
(in alphabetical order)
The Climb
Driveways
Farewell Amor
Miss Juneteenth
The Nest
Never Rarely Sometimes Always
The Outpost
Relic
Saint Frances
Wolfwalkers
Related Deadline Video
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.