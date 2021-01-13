Nathan Lane Joins Hulu’s ‘Only Murders In The Building’ & HBO’s ‘The Gilded Age’ As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Coming off his starring role in Showtime’s Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, Nathan Lane has booked two high-profile recurring roles in Hulu comedy series Only Murders in the Building opposite Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez, and in Julian Fellowes’ period drama The Gilded Age for HBO.

Co-created and written by Martin and John Hoffman based on an idea by Martin, Only Murders In The Building follows three strangers (Martin, Short and Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one.

Lane will play a building resident and owner of a popular New York City grocery chain.

Martin and Hoffman executive produce along with Short, Gomez, Jamie Babbitt, This is Us creator Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal. 20th Television, part of Disney TV Studios, is the studio.

The Gilded Age is an epic drama that follows the millionaire titans of New York City in the 1880s. A co-production between HBO and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, the series comes from the Downton Abbey team of Fellowes, producer Gareth Neame and director Michael Engler.

Lane will recur as Ward McAllister, a famous historical figure of the Gilded Age chiefly remembered as the inventor of the phrase, “the four hundred.” This was the number of people who were worth bothering with in New York society. He was also one of the earlier arrivals in a little fishing village called Newport, Rhode Island, where many fashionable New Yorkers, including Mrs Astor (Donna Murphy), would follow him. He came from a respectable family in Savannah, Georgia, and trained as a lawyer, but he had the good sense to marry an heiress, which allowed him to indulge in his great passion, High Society, launching the fashion for imitating the English, in tailoring, in etiquette, and in everything else. Naturally, he has a great deal to offer Bertha Russell (Carrie Coon) in the way of opening doors, even if George (Morgan Spector) is less enamored.

The Gilded Age cast also includes Christine Baranski and Cynthia Nixon.

Lane, who most recently starred as Lewis Michenor in Showtime’s Penny Dreadful: A City of Angels, is a six-time Tony nominee and three-time Tony winner for his performances in Angels in America, The Producers and A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum. Lane has received six Emmy nominations including three for his recurring role on ABC’s Modern Family. His series credits also include American Crime Story: The People vs. O.J. Simpson. Lane is represented by ICM Partners and Anonymous Content