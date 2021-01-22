Naomi Watts Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: CAA has signed Oscar-nominee Naomi Watts for representation in all areas.

The two-time Academy Award nominee next stars in Penguin Bloom, which she also produced and will be released on Netflix January 27th. Watts recently filmed Lakewood for director Phillip Noyce. CAA Media Finance represents the film’s U.S. rights with UTA Independent Film Group and Endeavor Content.

Her credits also include The Loudest Voice for Showtime; Luce, which was acquired by Neon following last year’s Sundance; St. Vincent. Her other major credits include Alejandro González Iñárritu’s Birdman, King Kong and 21 Grams, which earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Actress.

She continues to be represented by Untitled Entertainment and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman.