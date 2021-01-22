Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Bob Avian Dies: ‘Dreamgirls’ Producer, Broadway Choreographer & Michael Bennett Collaborator Was 83

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Naomi Watts Signs With CAA

Naomi Watts
CAA

EXCLUSIVE: CAA has signed Oscar-nominee Naomi Watts for representation in all areas.

The two-time Academy Award nominee next stars in Penguin Bloom, which she also produced and will be released on Netflix January 27th. Watts recently filmed Lakewood for director Phillip Noyce. CAA Media Finance represents the film’s U.S. rights with UTA Independent Film Group and Endeavor Content.

Her credits also include The Loudest Voice for Showtime; Luce, which was acquired by Neon following last year’s Sundance; St. Vincent. Her other major credits include Alejandro González Iñárritu’s Birdman, King Kong and 21 Gramswhich earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Actress.

She continues to be represented by Untitled Entertainment and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman.

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad