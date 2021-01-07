Nancy Pelosi Says If Donald Trump Isn’t Removed Via 25th Amendment, “Congress May Be Prepared To Move Forward With Impeachment”

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., holds a news conference on the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress, at the Capitol in Washington.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called for Vice President Mike Pence and the cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Donald Trump from office.

If they don’t, she told reporters on Thursday, “Congress may be prepared to move forward with impeachment.”

“While it is only 13 days left, any day can be a horror show,” Pelosi told reporters. Joe Biden takes office on Jan. 20.

Pelosi did not give a timeline for Pence to respond. “I don’t think it will take long to get an answer from the Vice President,” she said.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called for Trump to be removed immediately earlier on Thursday.

Under the 25th Amendment, the Vice President and a majority of the Cabinet can give a written declaration “that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.” Then the vice president would become acting president. The president can challenge the declaration and trigger a process in which Congress would decide the issue. In that case, it would take 2/3 of both houses of Congress to remove the president.

President-elect Joe Biden has not weighed in on the calls for invoking the 25th Amendment. He told reporters that he would not discuss it on Thursday as he introduced Merrick Garland to be the next attorney general.

Pelosi also said that “accountability is also needed for Republicans in Congress who promoted the extreme conspiracy theories that provoked the violence.”

