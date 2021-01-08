BFC Updates Production Protocols; ‘Bake Off’s Nadiya Hussain Voices Covid-Inspired BBC Kids Series; UK Approves Third Vaccine — Global Briefs

British Film Commission Updates Covid Safety Protocols

The British Film Commission has issued the latest update to its UK industry coronavirus safety protocols after England was placed in a third lockdown. The updates make clear that shoots can continue following the government giving filming the greenlight. “Anyone who cannot work from home should continue to travel to their workplace. This covers all aspects of the film and television production process, including scouting and recces,” the protocols state. “Filming can continue to take place in the premises of businesses that are closed to the general public due to the lockdown.” The update adds that clinically extremely vulnerable people “should not go to the workplace if they live or work in areas where shielding advice is active.” Access the guidelines here.

‘Bake Off’s Nadiya Hussain Voices Covid-Inspired BBC Kids Series

The Great British Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain is to narrate a new series for BBC pre-school channel, Cbeebies, which has been inspired by the rise of face masks in the pandemic. What’s On Your Head? is a 10-part series that will explore the different things people wear on the face or heads for religious, cultural, professional, and safety reasons. It will spotlight racing driver Jamie Chadwick, Sikh model Rajvatan Singh Rathour, and the first black woman to become a Church of England bishop, Rose Hudson-Wilkin. Produced by UK outfit Gold Wala, the series also includes a theme tune from Basement Jaxx. Executive producers are Faraz Osman and Jess De Santis, while Kate Monaghan is series producing.

UK Approves Third Vaccine

A third coronavirus vaccine has been approved for use on the British public. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency has greenlit the jab from U.S. company Moderna, which is similar to the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine already in circulation and is 94% effective in preventing disease. The UK government has ordered 17 million doses of the jab, which is 10M more than originally planned. Nearly 1.5M people in the UK have already been vaccinated with either the Pfizer/BioNTech or Oxford University/AstraZeneca vaccines.