Nacelle Company, Producer Behind Netflix’ ‘The Toys That Made Us’, Launches Pop History Book Imprint

EXCLUSIVE: Producer Brian Volk-Weiss’ the Nacelle Company (Down to Earth with Zac Efron; The Toys That Made Us; Kevin Hart’s Guide To Black History; Behind The Attraction; Grant) is diving into books with an eponymous new imprint in partnership with Ingram Publishing.

Nacelle will focus on pop history, nostalgia and limited edition reprints, distributed by Ingram to 40,000 locations nationwide including Barnes and Noble and most independent bookstores and through Amazon.

The first set of books are heavy on nostalgic toys, including:

The Toys That Made Us Compendium, by Volk-Weiss: Based on the Netflix docuseries, it reveals all the material left of the cutting room floor during the making of the first three seasons – including a deeper dive into the world of Star Wars, G.I. Joe, Barbie, Transformers, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and Star Trek.

The Ultimate Guide to Vintage Star Wars Action Figures 1977-1985, by Mark Bellomo: Explores the toy line that still leaves collectors fascinated almost 40 years later.

Rack Toys: Cheap Crazed Playthings, by Brian Heiler: “A love letter to re purposed illogically licensed toys that were not meant to be remembered.”

Totally Tubular 80s Toys, by Mark Bellomo: He-Man to Cabbage Patch Kids, Trivial Pursuit to Rubik’s Cube, Transformers to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Pac-Man to Mario Bros and Donkey Kong.

“Our dedication to celebrating and preserving pop history continues with this new venture for Nacelle. We hope to bring the same type of nostalgic admiration to our publishing arm that we try to do with our shows,” said Volk-Weiss, Nacelle CEO.

Nacelle develops, produces, and distributes feature and documentary films as well as TV shows – both scripted and unscripted. Nacelle’s vast array of partnerships include: Netflix, Amazon, Disney +, HBO, Discovery, BET+, A&E Networks, Hulu, Viacom, and many more. The Nacelle Company has produced the hit Netflix docu-series, Down to Earth with Zac Efron, The Movies That Made Us, and The Toys That Made Us, as well as Behind The Attraction for Disney +, Sony’s Mad About You reboot, Netflix’s How To Fix A Drug Scandal, CW’s Discontinued, Netflix’s Kevin Hart’s Guide To Black