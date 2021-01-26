‘Mother Daughter Widow Wife’ Limited Series From Robin Wasserman & Sharon Hall In Works At Sony Pictures TV

EXCLUSIVE: Sony Pictures Television has put in development Mother Daughter Widow Wife, a one-hour limited series based on bestselling author Robin Wasserman’s novel of the same name, with Wasserman attached to pen the adaptation. Sharon Hall and her Mom de Guerre productions will executive produce. Sony Pictures TV is the studio.

Mother Daughter Widow Wife revolves around the question: Who is Wendy Doe? A woman found on a bus with no ID or memory of who she is becomes the obsession of a world-renowned psychiatrist, his lover and ambitious student and the daughter she left behind. The detangling of the mystery of Wendy’s identity leads these characters on a jaw dropping journey of discovery, reckoning and reclamation.

Wasserman’s Mother Daughter Widow Wife was released by Scribner this past summer to critical praise. Her previous fiction novel, Girls On Fire, was published by HarperCollins in 2016 and named a Best Book of the Year by NPR. Wasserman’s writing has appeared in The New York Times, Tin House, VQR, The Los Angeles Review of Books, and several short story anthologies. She is also the author of more than ten novels for children and young adults, including The Book of Blood and Shadow, Hacking Harvard and the Seven Deadly Sins series, which was adapted into a Lifetime miniseries. Her books in sum have sold more than half a million copies and have been translated into nine languages worldwide. Additionally, Wasserman has written for the television shows Coyote, What/If, and the upcoming CBS All Access series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

Hall was most recently an executive producer on Gillian Flynn’s Amazon series Utopia, as well as The Expanse, also for Amazon. Hall served as President, Endemol Shine Studios, the company behind such series as AT&T Audience Network’s Kingdom and Showtime’s I’m Dying Up Here. Hall also served as President, Alcon Television Group, where she launched the studio’s TV division in 2012. The company produced three series including the HBO Emmy-nominated documentary Sinatra: All or Nothing At All, which she executive produced alongside Frank Marshall and Alex Gibney. Hall launched the Syfy series The Expanse, as well as the AT&T Audience Network series ICE. Before joining Alcon, Hall served as EVP and head of drama for Sony Pictures TV, overseeing the development of hit AMC series Breaking Bad, Showtime’s Masters of Sex, Justified, and Damages for FX, as well as Unforgettable for CBS. Hall first joined Sony in 2005, rising through the studio’s scripted ranks and helping develop some of the top hits of the last decade.

Wasserman is repped by CAA, Sugar23, Meredith Kaffel Simonoff at DeFiore and Company, and attorney Patti Felker at Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson. Hall is repped by CAA and attorney Jared Levine at Morris Yorn.