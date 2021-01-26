Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment Signs ‘Mixed-Ish’ Star Mykal-Michelle Harris

Mixed-ish Star Mykal-Michelle Harris has signed with Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment.
Harris appears in the ABC sitcom as Santamonica Johnson opposite Tika Sumpter, Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Arica Himmel. The actress’ additional credits include Big Little Lies and The Affair. She also appeared in Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special, The Karma Club and The Substitute.
She will return as Santamonica Johnson when Mixed-ish returns for season two on Tuesday, Jan. 26.
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.