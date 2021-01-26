Click to Skip Ad
Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment Signs ‘Mixed-Ish’ Star Mykal-Michelle Harris

Mykal-Michelle Harris
Nicola Buck
Mixed-ish Star Mykal-Michelle Harris has signed with Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment.
Harris appears in the ABC sitcom as Santamonica Johnson opposite Tika Sumpter, Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Arica Himmel. The actress’ additional credits include Big Little Lies and The Affair. She also appeared in Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special, The Karma Club and The Substitute.
She will return as Santamonica Johnson when Mixed-ish returns for season two on Tuesday, Jan. 26.

