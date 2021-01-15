‘Miss Scarlet & The Duke’ Showrunner Rachael New Signs With Gersh

EXCLUSIVE: Rachael New, who is showrunner and creator of British drama Miss Scarlett and the Duke, has signed with Gersh.

This comes ahead of the launch of the series, which stars The Crown’s Kate Phillips, on PBS in the U.S. on Sunday January 17.

The show, which is the first international scripted co-production from A+E Networks International, stars Phillips as Eliza Scarlet, the first-ever female detective in 19th century London.

New is currently writing season two of the drama.

She previously wrote episodes of hit ITV crime drama Grantchester and BBC drama The Mallorca Files and worked with Bodyguard creator Jed Mercurio on Lady S, a pilot for CBS.

New is the latest writer/showrunner signed by Gersh since it became the first major full-service talent agency to enter a franchise agreement with the WGA last year. Over the last twelve months, it has signed The Simpsons showrunner Al Jean, Bob and Rick Orci, who have worked on The Blacklist and Star Trek, How To Live With Your Parents (For the Rest of Your Life) creator Claudia Lonow and Vera Herbert, a key writer-producer on NBC’s flagship drama series This Is Us.

New is also represented by The Agency in the UK.