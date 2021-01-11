‘Miss Juneteenth’ Writer-Director Channing Godfrey Peoples Inks First-Look Deal With UCP

EXCLUSIVE: Acclaimed Miss Juneteenth writer-director Channing Godfrey Peoples has signed a first-look deal with UCP to write, produce and direct projects for the studio. As part of the deal, Godfrey Peoples is developing a TV adaptation of her critically praised film Miss Juneteenth.

“Channing is a filmmaker and storyteller who makes modern, diverse, topical stories, with an extra dose of visual sophistication,” said UCP President Beatrice Springborn “We loved the contemporary lens she brought to Miss Juneteenth in not only exploring, but celebrating what it means to be Black, young, and female. We are thrilled to partner with her to bring that vision, passion and immense talent to UCP.”



Miss Juneteenth premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival in U.S. Dramatic Competition and garnered rave reviews from audiences and critics. It currently sits at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. It later won the Louis Black “Lone Star” Award at the 2020 SXSW Film Festival and Best Narrative Feature at the 2020 BlackStar Film Festival. Following the film’s theatrical and VOD release in June, Miss Juneteenth has earned universal praise for its authentic storytelling, intimate point-of-view, and timely narrative. Most recently, Godfrey Peoples received a Gotham Award nomination for the Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award for the film. She was additionally nominated for an Alliance of Women Film Journalists Award and the movie has appeared on dozens of critics’ year-end top ten lists, including Time, Washington Post, IndieWire, Vulture, and Harper’s Bazaar, among others.

Godfrey Peoples added, “I am beyond excited to partner with UCP to create specific narratives that amplify culturally rich characters rarely seen and stories rarely told – with a focus on Black women. I immediately felt a synergy with the team at UCP and I look forward to telling stories with them that are rooted in the human condition. I am grateful to have the support of an organization that shares this mission.”

Godfrey Peoples is an MFA graduate of the USC School of Cinematic Arts and was named one of Filmmaker Magazine’s “25 New Faces of Independent Film“ in 2018. As a Black woman and creator, her films are character-driven stories focusing on the resilience of the human spirit, often featuring Black women at a turning point in their lives. She is a Sundance Fellow, Austin Film Society Fellow and SFFilm Fellow. Her short film, RED, is a DGA Student Jury Award Winner. Additionally, Godfrey Peoples wrote two episodes of the acclaimed drama series Queen Sugar for the OWN Network and recently directed an episode of the upcoming series, Generation for HBO Max.

Godfrey Peoples is repped by CAA, Management 360, and Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz.