Mipcom/MipTV Boss Laurine Garaude Steps Down After 12 Years

Laurine Garaude, the director of television at Mipcom and MipTV organizer Reed Midem, is stepping down after more than a decade overseeing the two Cannes markets.

Garaude has worked at Reed Midem since 1993 and was put in charge of television in 2009, helping develop and grow Mipcom and MipTV, which are important landmarks in the television calendar. Entertainment chief Jerome Delhaye and deputy TV director Lucy Smith will take on her duties in the interim.

She leaves at the end of the month after an unprecedented year in which both markets were forced to move online because of the coronavirus pandemic. This year’s Mip TV will also take place virtually as Covid-19 continues to rampage around Europe.

Garaude said: “Reed Midem has been a second home to me and after nearly three decades, the time is right to step aside. It has been a joy for me to work with such a brilliant team as well as all our amazing partners and clients from around the world in creating and delivering our world-class markets.”

Reed Midem’s entertainment director Delhaye added: “We will miss her and we respect her decision to start on a new adventure outside Reed Midem.”