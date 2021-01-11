Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Rebuilding Paradise’ Director Ron Howard On Lessons To Learn From Devastating California Wildfire – Contenders Documentary

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Network Correspondents Recall The Mob Attack On The Capitol And The Threat To News Media
Read the full story

Mindy Kaling Teases ‘Legally Blonde 3’ Details, Says Sequel Will Have Some “Bend And Snap”

Courtesy of Mega, MGM

For those worried about whether or not Legally Blonde 3 will live up to the iconic original — don’t fret! It’s sure to have some “bend and snap”, according to Mindy Kaling who is currently writing the script with Brooklyn Nine-Nine creator Dan Goor.

In an interview with Access, The Office alum offered some details about the forthcoming installment of the romantic comedy. “I love the franchise so much,” said Kaling. “I love Elle Woods as a character and when Reese asked me to write it I was like, ‘Absolutely!’ “

Kaling added that she can’t wait for people to see Reese Witherspoon as Elle Woods at 40 versus how she was at 21. She said it has been “really fun” to imagine.

As for when we can expect to see the movie, fans will have to be patient because, well, we’re in a pandemic and shooting movies has been a challenge. Kaling said, “I don’t know when we’ll be able to shoot movies again but it would be great to, if Reese likes the script, shooting it this year would be awesome.”

Based on Kaling’s excitement and love for rom-coms, Legally Blonde 3 seems to be in good hands. Since she is such a fan of the original, we can definitely expect some nods to Elle’s origin story — including the memorable “bend and snap”.

“Bend and Snap is forever,” admitted Kaling. “We definitely have a lot of fan favorites from the original movie.”

Read More About:

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad