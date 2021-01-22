Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Deepika Padukone, ‘xXx: The Return of Xander Cage’ Star, Signs With ICM

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Hugh Grant In Talks For Guy Ritchie & Jason Statham's Thriller For STX & Miramax
Read the full story

Mick Norcross Dies: Star Of UK Reality Show ‘The Only Way Is Essex’ Was 57

Mick Norcross
AP

Mick Norcross, who starred in the long-running ITV reality series The Only Way Is Essex, has died at the age of 57.

Norcross was reportedly pronounced dead by police, who were called to his house on Thursday. His death is not being treated as suspicious.

Norcross featured in the second season of The Only Way Is Essex, affectionately known as TOWIE, in 2011 and went on to appear in 53 episodes in total. He was an important figure on the Essex scene, having owned nightclub The Sugar Hut. His son, Kirk Norcross, was part of the original TOWIE cast.

TOWIE stars paid tribute to Norcross on social media. Gemma Collins said:

Mark Wright, who was part of the original TOWIE cast, added:

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad