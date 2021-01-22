Mick Norcross Dies: Star Of UK Reality Show ‘The Only Way Is Essex’ Was 57

Mick Norcross, who starred in the long-running ITV reality series The Only Way Is Essex, has died at the age of 57.

Norcross was reportedly pronounced dead by police, who were called to his house on Thursday. His death is not being treated as suspicious.

Norcross featured in the second season of The Only Way Is Essex, affectionately known as TOWIE, in 2011 and went on to appear in 53 episodes in total. He was an important figure on the Essex scene, having owned nightclub The Sugar Hut. His son, Kirk Norcross, was part of the original TOWIE cast.

TOWIE stars paid tribute to Norcross on social media. Gemma Collins said:

Mark Wright, who was part of the original TOWIE cast, added: