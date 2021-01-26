Michelle Williams And Kelly Reichardt Reunite On The A24 Film ‘Showing Up’

EXCLUSIVE: In what is turning into quite a successful partnership, Michelle Williams and Kelly Reichardt look to have found their next project together. A24 has come on to Reichardt’s next film Showing Up with Williams attaching herself to star. The news was confirmed via a new episode of The A24 Podcast, which drops today, that features a conversation between Kenneth Lonergan and Kelly Reichardt. The project is mentioned at the top of the podcast. This will mark the fourth film, the two have worked on together, having previously collaborated on Wendy & Lucy, Meek’s Cutoff, and Certain Women.

Showing Up is set to go into production summer 2021. The script is written by Reichardt and her long-time writing partner, Jon Raymond. Neil Kopp, Anish Savjani, and Vincent Savino will produce. Scott Rudin and Eli Bush will serve as executive producers.

Reichardt’s latest film is a vibrant and sharply funny portrait of an artist on the verge of a career-changing exhibition. As she navigates family, friends, and colleagues in the lead up to her show, the chaos of life becomes the inspiration for great art.

This will mark a reunion for all following Reichardt’s most recent film First Cow, which was named 2020’s Best Picture from the New York Film Critics Circle, and is on over 225 top ten lists, more than any other film this year.

Williams was most recently seen in After The Wedding and also finished filming the Sony sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage. She also recently starred in Fosse/Verdon which won her an Emmy for her portrayal of Gwen Verdon.

Williams is repped WME and Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Reichardt is repped by UTA.