Jason Clarke, Michelle Monaghan & Jai Courtney To Star In Action-Thriller ‘Black Site’ From ‘John Wick’ Producers

EXCLUSIVE: Jason Clarke (Zero Dark Thirty), Michelle Monaghan (Mission: Impossible) and Jai Courtney (The Suicide Squad) are set to star in action-thriller Black Site from the producers of John Wick, Hotel Mumbai and Bait.

Black Site centers on a group of officers based in a labyrinthine top-secret CIA black site who must fight for their lives in a cat-and-mouse game against Hatchet, a brilliant and infamous high-value detainee. When Hatchet escapes, his mysterious and deadly agenda has far-reaching and dire consequences.

Production is scheduled to get underway on the Gold Coast, Australia, in February 2021, with first-time filmmaker Sophia Banks aboard to direct Jinder Ho’s script.

The feature is the first out the gate for Asbury Park Pictures , the joint venture between Basil Iwanyk ’s Thunder Road Films and Redbox Entertainment. Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee and Mike Gabrawy produce for Asbury along with Todd Fellman for Story Bridge Films. Andrew C. Coles of The Mission Entertainment serves as executive producer. Jonathan Fuhrman, Asbury’s co-president of production, will also executive produce as will Randy Simon. John Wick and Sicario producers Iwanyk and Lee launched Asbury Park late last year and set industry vet Gabrawy (Hotel Mumbai) to run the action and thriller label.