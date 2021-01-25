Jason Clarke, Michelle Monaghan & Jai Courtney To Star In Action-Thriller ‘Black Site’ From ‘John Wick’ Producers

EXCLUSIVE: Jason Clarke (Zero Dark Thirty), Michelle Monaghan (Mission: Impossible) and Jai Courtney (The Suicide Squad) are set to star in action-thriller Black Site from the producers of John Wick, Hotel Mumbai and Bait.
Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee and Mike Gabrawy produce for Asbury along with Todd Fellman for Story Bridge Films. Andrew C. Coles of The Mission Entertainment serves as executive producer. Jonathan Fuhrman, Asbury’s co-president of production, will also executive produce as will Randy Simon.
John Wick and Sicario producers Iwanyk and Lee launched Asbury Park late last year and set industry vet Gabrawy (Hotel Mumbai) to run the action and thriller label.
Rocket Science handles sales on the slate and has set output deals for Germany, Austria and Switzerland (Leonine), Spain (YouPlanet), Benelux (The Searchers), Greece, Turkey and The Middle East (Italia), Portugal (Lusomundo), Poland and Former Yugoslavia (Monolith), Taiwan (Moviecloud), South Africa (FilmFinity) and Israel (Forum). Additional deals for Black Site have been completed in Scandinavia (Scanbox), Australia (Madman) and Japan (Happinet).
Former fashion stylist Banks has made a string of commercials and shorts, including Unregistered, which premiered at Tribeca in 2019. Her follow-up, Proxy, is currently playing at festivals.
Producer Erica Lee said of Banks: “We were huge fans of her shorts and have been looking for the right project to collaborate on. Sophia has a distinct visual approach and her take on Black Site blew us away.”
Jason Clarke is represented by WME and Robert Stein Management. Michelle Monaghan is represented by ICM, Anonymous Content and attorney Robert Offer. Jai Courtney is represented by UTA, Silver Lining Entertainment, and Mark Morrissey & Associates. Sophia Banks is represented by CAA and Grandview. Jinder Ho is represented by UTA and Kaplan Perrone.
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.