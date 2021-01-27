‘GMA’ Co-Host Michael Strahan Tests Positive For Covid-19

Michael Strahan has tested positive for Covid-19, Deadline confirms. The Good Morning America co-host has been away from the ABC show this week and is self-quarantining.

He also appeared only remotely on Fox NFL Sunday this past weekend as that network covered the NFC Championship Game. Strahan has worked on the telecast during football season for more than a dozen years, joining the show after his Hall of Fame NFL playing career ended in 2007.

He also hosts ABC’s primetime game show The $100,000 Pyramid, which shot its latest season during the summer.

The New York Giants legend joined GMA in 2016, after having co-hosted the syndicated morning show Live! with Kelly & Michael since 2012. He and co-host Kelly Ripa shared back-to-back Daytime Emmys for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host in 2015 and 2016.

Strahan also runs his own production company, SMAC Entertainment, and co-founded the media-content company Religion of Sports with Tom Brady and Gotham Chopra.

TMZ first reported the news of Strahan’s positive test.

Ted Johnson contributed to this report.