Michael Stahl-David Joins CBS Drama Pilot ‘Good Sam’

EXCLUSIVE: Michael Stahl-David (Narcos, The Deuce) is set as a lead opposite Sophia Bush, Jason Isaacs and Skye P. Marshall in Good Sam, CBS’ family medical drama pilot from Katie Wech, Jennie Snyder Urman and her Sutton St. Productions, and CBS Studios.

Originally greenlighted last season and pushed by the coronavirus pandemic, the pilot is set to film next month.

Written by Wech and directed by Tamra Davis, Good Sam centers on Sam (Bush), a talented yet stifled heart surgeon who embraces her leadership role after her renowned and pompous boss falls into a coma. When he awakens and wants to resume surgery, however, it falls to her to supervise this overbearing blowhard who never acknowledged her talents — and also happens to be her father.

Stahl-David will play Caleb, a cocky resident with half the experience but twice the confidence of the other residents, all who outrank him.

Wech executive produces with Urman and Joanna Klein via Sutton St. Productions and Davis.

Stahl-David is known for his roles as Kenneth in The Deuce and Chris Feistl on Narcos and for his work in feature Cloverfield. He recently wrapped a recurring role on Fox drama series Almost Family. He’s repped by ICM Partners and Greenlight Management.

