Michael Peña Replaces Stanley Tucci In Roland Emmerich’s ‘Moonfall’, Carolina Bartczak, Maxim Roy & Stephen Bogaert Also Join Lionsgate Sci-Fi Epic

EXCLUSIVE: Michael Peña, Carolina Bartczak, Maxim Roy and Stephen Bogaert are on board for the Roland Emmerich-helmed sci-fi epic Moonfall, joining an A-list ensemble that includes Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, John Bradley, Eme Ikwuakor, Charlie Plummer and Donald Sutherland.

The space drama takes off with a mysterious force that knocks the Moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurtling on a collision course with life as we know it. With mere weeks before impact, and against all odds, a ragtag team launches an impossible last-ditch mission into space, leaving behind everyone they love and risking everything to land on the lunar surface and save our planet from annihilation.

Peña is taking over the role previously held by Stanley Tucci, who had to exit the project due to government-imposed travel restrictions banning UK flights into Canada. Peña will play Tom Lopez, a wealthy car dealer who is married to Brian Harper’s (Wilson) ex-wife, the loving and fierce Brenda, played by Bartczak.

Carolina Bartczak, Maxim Roy and Stephen Bogaert

Roy is Gabriella Auclair, a hardened army captain whose fighting spirit helps position our heroes to save the world, as they navigate the impending disaster. Bogaert will portray NASA Director Albert Hutchings.

Emmerich, Harald Kloser, and Spenser Cohen penned the screenplay. Emmerich is producing for his Centropolis Entertainment banner with Kloser for Street Entertainment. Executive producers are Dennis Wang, James Wang, J.P. Pettinato, Marco Shepherd, Ute Emmerich, Carsten Lorenz, Stuart Ford, and SPG3 Entertainment’s Karl Spoerri and Viviana Vezzani. Centropolis is overseeing all aspects of production, financing, delivery, and distribution and marketing in collaboration with Lionsgate, AGC Studios, and other distribution partners. Lionsgate is distributing the pic in North America.

Moonfall is set to hit theaters in 2022.

Peña will soon be seen starring in the Warner Bros. live-action/animation hybrid Tom & Jerry, slated to debut on HBO Max and in theaters on February 26. He’s repped by CAA, Management 360, and attorney Rick Genow.

Bartczak, whose credits include CBC’s An Audience of Chairs, The Smurfs 2, and X-Men: Apocalypse, is repped by The Characters Talent Agency and Play Management. Roy, repped by BRS Gage and oscars abrams zimel + associates inc., will next appears in genre-defining film The Passengers and Reboot Camp with Eric Roberts. Bogaert’s recent credits include the second season of Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy, Warner Bros./New Line Cinema’s IT, and its sequel IT: Chapter Two. The Characters Talent Agency reps Bogaert.