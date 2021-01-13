Michael B. Jordan Names Elizabeth Raposo As President Of His Outlier Society Banner

EXCLUSIVE: Studio exec Elizabeth Raposo looks to have found her next big gig as she has been named President of Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society banner. Raposo was most recently the President of Production at Paramount before leaving this past fall.

The exhaustive search for the position took six months with the company meeting with a dozen execs before landing on Raposo. Following exit from Paramount, Raposo quickly one of the more highly-coveted execs in town and found her fit with Jordan and Outlier Society to be exactly what she was looking for. In this role she will oversee production and development for all aspects of the business alongside Jordan.

During her 15 years at Paramount Pictures, most recently as President of Production, Raposo shepherded franchises, large-scale films and filmmaker-driven material. She oversaw multiple entries in the Mission: Impossible series including Mission: Impossible-Fallout, J.J. Abrams Star Trek series, Abrams Super 8 as well as the Transformers franchise MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – FALLOUT, the J.J. Abrams STAR TREK series, the Abrams’ directed SUPER 8 and Transformers reboot BUMBLEBEE. Raposo also oversaw A Quiet Place, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Interstellar, Sonic the Hedgehog and Jack Reacher. She most recently oversaw development and production of the upcoming A Quiet Place Part II, Top Gun: Maverick and Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse starring Michael B. Jordan. Also, while at Paramount, Raposo worked closely with Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way, Brad Pitt’s Plan B and Martin Scorsese who all had overall deals with the studio. She began her career as an assistant at CAA before heading to Darren Aronofsky’s Protozoa Pictures.

“I have long admired Michael and had the pleasure of working closely with him in my former role at Paramount. His commitment to excellence in every aspect of what he does is inspiring and I could not be more excited to join him and the team at Outlier Society,” said Raposo. “Michael continues to be a driving force behind change in the industry and I look forward to working with him as we develop the next wave of storytellers and unique voices across all media.”

Jordan launched Outlier Society in 2016 with the goal of bringing diverse stories and voices to market. The impressive slate of upcoming projects includes Amazon Studio’s Without Remorse and the Denzel Washington-directed feature Journal For Jordan with Jordan starring in each, the film adaption of the fantasy novel Black Leopard, Red Wolf by acclaimed author Marlon James and the second season of the coming-of-age OWN drama series David Makes Man.

“I am honored to welcome Liz into the Outlier Society family,” said Jordan. “After an exhaustive search, I truly feel I have found the perfect person for the job. Not only does her extensive resume speak for itself, but we share a common approach to storytelling and a deep understanding of the industry. I look forward to what the future holds for us as we embark on this new chapter.”

Jordan is repped by M88, WME and attorney Greg Slewett.