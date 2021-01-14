MGM, ‘Queen & Slim’ Director Melina Matsoukas Set First-Look Film Deal

Director and producer Melina Matsoukas, through her production banner, De La Revolución Films, has signed a two-year first-look film production deal with MGM. The new deal reunites Matsoukas with MGM Film Group President Pamela Abdy, who worked with Matsoukas on her directorial debut Queen & Slim. Released in 2019, Queen & Slim, written by Emmy winner Lena Waithe, earned Matsoukas a DGA nom for first-time feature films.

Matsoukas began her career directing music videos for artists Beyoncé, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Snoop Dogg, and Alicia Keys. Most notably, she directed Beyoncé’s groundbreaking, Formation music video, which was awarded the 2017 Grammy for Best Music Video.

Om the television side, Matsoukas marked her first foray into scripted TV as an executive producer and director on Issa Rae’s breakout HBO series Insecure. She’s also directed episodes for season 2 of Netflix’s Aziz Ansari series, Master of None, including the Emmy-winning Thanksgiving episode written by Waithe.

In a joint statement, Abdy and MGM Film Group Chairman Michael De Luca said, “Melina is a brilliant filmmaker and storyteller, who brings truth and a singular vision to everything she creates. As we continue to build on the great legacy of MGM, Melina will be a key part of this storied studio’s entry into its next century,”

Said Matsoukas, “It is rare to find a partnership that is rooted in empowering and elevating underrepresented filmmakers and narratives. I look forward to collaborating with Pam and Mike on creating unique films that give space to the powerful and diverse voices of the world.”

The deal was negotiated by CAA, MXN Entertainment and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman.