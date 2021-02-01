MGM Lands Rights To Ben Mezrich’s Book Proposal ‘The Antisocial Network’; Would Chronicle Recent Wall Street-GameStop Chaos

EXCLUSIVE: Following one of the craziest weeks in Wall Street history, Hollywood already has its sights set on the wild story with a familiar face looking to tell it. Sources tell Deadline that following a competitive situation, MGM has acquired the book proposal The Antisocial Network from New York Times best-selling author Ben Mezrich, which tells one of the biggest news stories of the year, about a ragtag group of amateur investors, gamers, and internet trolls who brought Wall Street to its knees. Even though the story is barely a week old, insiders say Mezrich and his reps took the proposal on the market at the end of the week and by Friday night MGM had moved fast to acquire the rights.

The project brings MGM’s Michael DeLuca back together with Mezrich, author of The Accidental Billionaires: The Founding Of Facebook, a Tale Of Sex, Money, Genius and Betrayal, which was adapted into the Academy Award-winning The Social Network that DeLuca produced.

This latest story seems right up Mezrich’s alley and started when a group of rag-tag investors from the Reddit page called Wall Street Bets banded together to put the squeeze on at least two hedge funds that had bet that Gamestop shares would fall. the hedge funds had been shorting GameStop’s shares, betting that its stock was doomed to further decline, these amateur investors led by the Reddit page began pushing the other way, buying shares and stock options. That caused GameStop’s market value to increase rise over 1,700% since December. Between Tuesday and Wednesday, the market value rose over $10 billion.

The fun didn’t stop there as more newcomers to the stock game began looking at other stocks deemed obsolete or super low like Nokia and AMC to try and do the same resulting a major controversy when the trading app RobinHood began putting restrictions on certain stocks.

Its unknown where Mezrich’s story starts and stops but its certainly a story as timely as you can get and clearly something Hollywood was happy to sink its teeth in so soon.

Academy Award-nominee Aaron Ryder of Ryder Picture Company (RPC), who recently signed a first look film deal with MGM, will produce. Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss will executive produce via their Winklevoss Pictures production banner. The Project is known to be a priority for MGM’s DeLuca and Pamela Abdy. Johnny Pariseau will oversee for the studio. The book is expected to go to out to publishers for auction in February.

CAA reps Mezrich’s book.