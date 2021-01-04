Meredith Wechter Exiting WME To Be Manager, Rumored Headed To Sugar23; Reps Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Keanu Reeves

Click to Skip Ad
ID PR

EXCLUSIVE: In the first significant agency move of the new year, Meredith Wechter is exiting WME. Details are still being worked out, but I’m told the exit will be amicable and that she will become a manager. Wechter has been a partner at WME, and she is rumored to shortly be joining Michael Sugar’s Sugar23 as a manager and partner.

Wechter has a stellar list of longtime clients that includes Wonder Woman‘s Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Bryce Dallas Howard, Keanu Reeves, Diane Lane, Emmy-winning Succession star Jeremy Strong, Lily Rabe, Josh Gad, Alexandra Shipp, Sharon Horgan and numerous others.

It will take a moment for the dust to clear as the discussions are about co-repping clients at the agency she’ll leave, and working it out with those who have managers. Wechter joined WME from ICM back in 2015.,

Stay tuned.

 

