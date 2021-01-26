Melina Matsoukas Taps Khaliah Neal To Join De La Revolución Films As Head of Film & TV

Melina Matsoukas brought on veteran producer Khaliah Neal as Head of Film & TV of her production banner De La Revolución Films, which recently secured a first-look feature deal with MGM.

Prior to her new post, Neal was a film and tv executive at Michael B Jordan’s Outlier Society where she helped spearhead scripted development including the upcoming AMC series 61st Street, created by Peter Moffat with Courtney B Vance attached to star.

Her producing credits include Joe Talbot’s critically acclaimed The Last Black Man in San Francisco, and 25 To Life, a documentary feature that premiered at the 2014 American Black Film Festival and won the CNN Grand Jury Prize for Best Documentary. On the TV side, is currently a co-executive producer of P-Valley, the new Starz series created by Katori Hall.

Neal also produced Yara Shahidi’s directorial debut short film, X, as well as French Fries, the directorial debut short from Claws showrunner Janine Sherman Barrios. Both shorts were a part of Refinery29 and TNT’s Shatterbox anthology and premiered at the Toronto Film Festival.

“Khaliah is the future. With an incredible eye for talented, diverse, and artful voices, she has been able to develop and produce stories that push the culture forward,” said the Queen & Slim director. “I am thrilled to have found a partner that is as dedicated to creating change within the industry, and I look forward to developing provocative and inspiring work together.”

“Melina is one of the most exciting filmmakers working today and I’m so incredibly thrilled about this collaboration,” said Neal. “We have a shared passion for telling stories that provoke thought and add meaningful commentary about the world we live in, and I’m very excited to begin the journey of building a bold, inclusive slate of voices and projects.”