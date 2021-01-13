Meghan Shankar Joins TalentWorks As Agent In Theatrical

EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Shankar is moving from management back to her agency roots, joining TalentWorks as an agent in their theatrical department.

Shankar began her career at London’s boutique talent agency Creative Artists Management. She joined the Los Angeles agency market in 2015, working in The Gersh Agency’s Los Angeles office, followed by a stint at Domain Talent.

In 2019, Shankar launched the management company 11:11 Entertainment with Laura Gibson and Hannah Roth.

In her move to TalentWorks, she brings with her a roster of clients including Samuel Anderson (Netflix’s Another Life), Nikola Djuricko (Netflix’s Stranger Things), Robson Green (PBS & ITV’s Grantchester), Grace Hogg-Robinson (PBS’s Flesh and Blood, SkyOne’s Cobra), Jasmine Jobson (BAFTA nominated for Netflix’s Top Boy), Rowena King (FX’s The Old Man, ABC’s Emergence), and Max Parker (ITV’s Emmerdale), among others.

“It’s unique to find an agent with such stellar relationships in the international market as well as in the U.S. Meghan is a wonderful addition to the TalentWorks family,” said CEO Harry Gold.

A native of Toronto, Canada, Shankar graduated with a Bachelor’s degree from Queen’s University in Film & Media Studies, and a Master’s degree from the London School of Economics in Media & Communications.