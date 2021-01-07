‘The View’s Meghan McCain Calls For Invocation Of 25th Amendment To Remove President Donald Trump

Meghan McCain, the conservative voice of ABC’s The View, today called for removing President Donald Trump through the 25th Amendment, calling her fellow Republican a “mad king” and saying the rioters were “scum of the earth” who were “bastardizing all that I love and have grown up with…”

“I’m calling on all Republicans and conservatives who still have clout,” McCain, the daughter of late Republican Sen. John McCain, said. “We have to invoke the 25th Amendment. We cannot withstand this.” (Watch the segment below.)

McCain’s stance was mocked by some on Twitter, who posted screen captures of the cohost’s now-deleted Wednesday morning tweet supporting Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley for president in 2024. McCain posted the “Hawley/Tulsi 2024” tweet before Hawley was photographed raising a fist in a show of support for the pre-riot Capitol protesters.

In a direct address to the camera today, McCain said, “Yesterday, when I was watching the footage, these bastards were using the American flag as symbols as they are attacking our own republic, the same flag that our veterans at Iwo Jima held. You are not veterans. You are bastardizing all that I love and have grown up with for your own sick agenda, and that agenda has been directly sent by President Trump, and then he didn’t disavow it. He didn’t send in the National Guard, and then he called them ‘special’ and said we loved them. Ivanka Trump called these people patriots. I am a patriot. I come from a patriotic family. I come from a family of service. As does everyone on this show. You are hurting our country.”

McCain’s take was, perhaps for the first time this week, in alignment with her cohosts, as Joy Behar, who several days ago told McCain that she didn’t “miss” the absent McCain during her maternity leave, said yesterday’s events supported the anti-Trump stance “I’ve been bitching about for four years.”

McCain’s 25th Amendment call was one of many coming from the Hollywood and media communities since yesterday’s violence. Among those joining today: Actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who tweeted that Trump is a “clear and present danger to everything America stands for. He has to go. Resign. 25th amendment. Jail. At this point it doesn’t matter.” Amber Tamblyn tweeted her support for both the removal of Trump and for McCain’s comments.

“We need more of this,” Tamblyn wrote about McCain. “We need more voices in media and journalism who are in the Republican Party to call on their own to do the right thing and do it NOW: invoke the 25th amendment immediately, before something worse happens.”

Calls for 25th Amendment action spread well beyond media circles today, with some members of Congress joining in, including Democrats Chuck Schumer, Elizabeth Warren and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (among many others) and Republican Adam Kinzinger.

.@MeghanMcCain: “[Trump] is clearly a president who has turned into a mad king, and at this point, I’m calling on all Republicans and conservatives who still have clout—we have to invoke the 25th Amendment. We cannot withstand this. Our country cannot go on like this.” pic.twitter.com/2LxaUnS11l — The View (@TheView) January 7, 2021

What we saw yesterday? I sure hope everyone… EVERYONE, has figured it out. @realDonaldTrump is the fraud. A clear and present danger to everything America stands for. He has to go. Resign. 25th amendment. Jail. At this point it doesn’t matter. He and his enablers must go. — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) January 7, 2021

We need more of this. We need more voices in media and journalism who are in the Republican Party to call on their own to do the right thing and do it NOW: invoke the 25th amendment immediately, before something worse happens. https://t.co/PHXrKDFgyF — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) January 7, 2021

It’s with a heavy heart I am calling for the sake of our Democracy that the 25th Amendment be invoked. My statement: pic.twitter.com/yVyQrYcjuD — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) January 7, 2021