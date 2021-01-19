McG Joins ‘Turner & Hooch’ Disney+ Reboot As Director & Executive Producer

McG has officially signed up to direct the pilot episode of Turner & Hooch, Disney+’s reboot of the classic 1989 buddy-cop comedy feature. The TV series, which has a 12-episode order, comes from Matt Nix and 20th TV. McG also will serve as an executive producer on the series, which is now in production.

Like the movie, the hourlong series centers on Scott Turner, played by Josh Peck, who now is a U.S. marshal — versus the police detective played by Tom Hanks in the movie. When the ambitious, buttoned-up marshal inherits a big unruly dog, he soon realizes the pet he didn’t want may be the partner he needs.

In addition to Peck, the series also stars Carra Patterson, Brandon Jay McLaren, Anthony Ruivivar, Lyndsy Fonseca, Jeremy Maguire and Vanessa Lengies. Five French Mastiffs also star as Hooch, Scott’s slobbery, loveable French Mastiff, Arnie, Hammer, Obi, Cyd and Mya.

Turner & Hooch is produced by 20th Television. Nix is creator, writer and executive produces with McG. Mike Horowitz, Robbie Duncan and Mary Viola also serve as executive producers, and Josh Levy serves as co-executive producer.

McG, known for directing features Charlie’s Angels and Terminator Salavation, both of which have grossed over $1.2 billion at the box office, has executive produced hundreds of hours of prime-time network television including The O.C., Supernatural and Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments. Via his Wonderland Sound and Vision he most recently produced Netflix film Holidate, which has drawn an estimated 654M views, as well as The Babysitter (Netflix), Tall Girl (Netflix), I Feel Pretty (STX), and The Duff (Lionsgate). McG is repped by WME and Management 360.