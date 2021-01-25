Mauricio Katz & Pedro Peirano Ink With Range Media Partners

The writing team of Mauricio Katz and Pedro Peirano, who are known for working on notable Latin America projects for over 15 years, have signed with Range Media Partners.

On the TV side, Katz recently co-created the critically-acclaimed Amazon, SKY and Canal+ global, multilingual series ZeroZeroZero. His credits also include FX’s The Bridge where he worked as a writer and consulting producer. and Cary Fukanaga’s Maniac for which he served as a writer and co-executive producer and received a WGA and PGA nomination.

Katz and Peirano created Niño Santo, the popular series in Mexico, which was later developed and adapted with A&E Network and Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television. Katz also penned Miss Bala, Mexico’s Oscar Entry for Best Foreign Language Film in 2012.

Chilean director, screenwriter, journalist, cartoonist, and television producer Peirano is best known for creating, writing and performing the long-running satirical puppet show 31 Minutos. In 2008, the show was adapted as a feature written, performed and co-directed by Peirano. The series has toured live with performances at multiple music and arts festivals. We wrote the feature The Maid directed by Sebastián Silva, which was nominated for a Golden Globe and won the World Cinema Dramatic Award at the 2010 Sundance Festival. He also worked on No which was directed by Pablo Larrain and was nominated for Best Foreign Film in the 85th Academy Awards.

His other film credits include Gatos Viejos (Old Cats), Joven U Alocada (Young and Wild) which won the World Cinema Screenwriting Award at the 2012 Sundance Festival. He is currently finishing his third graphic novel and a new film co-written with the aforementioned Sebastian Silva.

Katz and Peirano together have developed pilot scripts for STARZ, HBO and FX; and have written screenplays for Hollywood heavyweights such as Martin Scorsese and Benicio Del Toro.

In addition to Range, Katz and Peirano are both repped by UTA.