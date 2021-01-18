Matt Damon Touches Down In Australia Ahead Of ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ Role

Matt Damon is seemingly set to return to the MCU via Thor: Love And Thunder after he made a cameo three years ago in Thor: Ragnarok.

Damon recently touched down in Australia where he is in quarantine ahead of the shoot. It’s not clear at this stage whether the actor will be back for a cameo or a bigger role.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison confirmed the casting: “Hollywood superstar Matt Damon joining our homegrown talent to film such a major movie in NSW is a big win creating thousands of jobs for locals,” he said.

The actor is quoted in local media as saying he would be in Australia for “the next few months”.

“Australian film crews are world renowned for their professionalism and are a joy to work with so the 14 days of quarantine will be well worth it,” he commented.

“I’d like to thank the enormous support provided by the NSW government and Australian government, without which this would not have been possible.”

In Thor: Ragnarok Damon portrayed an Asgardian actor playing Loki in a play about his “noble sacrifice”.

Celebrity arrivals in Australia have been a hot-button topic in recent days after a controversy about top tennis players being allowed into the country for the Australian Open while many Australians remain stuck overseas and unable to return.

A statement to local media from Damon’s immigration lawyer noted: “Every aspect of the Damon family’s relocation and quarantine has been privately arranged and funded…their entry will in no way impact or reduce the number of spaces for Australians overseas waiting to return home nor create any burden to the Australian taxpayer whatsoever”.

Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth movie in the Thor saga, will star Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Tessa Thompson, and Jaimie Alexander. Waititi will voice the character Korg. The film’s release was recently moved to May 6, 2022.

We have reached out to Damon’s reps and Disney.