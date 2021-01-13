Marvel Series ‘Moon Knight’ Adds ‘Ramy’ Star May Calamawy

Ramy star May Calamawy has reportedly joined the Marvel Disney+ series Moon Knight in an undisclosed role.

Oscar Isaac plays the title character Moon Knight, aka Marc Spector, a mercenary who has numerous alter egos — cabbie Jake Lockley and millionaire playboy Steven Grant — in order to better fight the criminal underworld. But later he was established as being a conduit for the Egyptian moon god Khonshu. Most recently, the character was a consultant who dresses in all-white and goes by the name Mr. Knight.

As Justin Kroll and Nellie Andreeva first reported on Deadline, Clash helmer Mohamed Diab has been tapped to direct. Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead are also directing. Production is starting in March in Budapest.

THR first had the news about Calamawy. When reached, Disney provided no comment.