Martin Scorsese Doc Deal; Walter Presents Ties With Stan; Pluto TV France Debut; Lionsgate Play Indonesia Launch — Global Briefs

Martin Scorsese-fronted Documentary

Abacus Media Rights will distribute documentary The Oratorio, hosted by multiple Academy Award-winner Martin Scorsese. The 66-minute TV film about the immigrant experience will tell the story of a long-forgotten event that helped shape the cultural landscape of New York. In 1826, a single performance at St Patrick’s Old Cathedral introduced Italian opera to New York City. Painstaking research has unearthed stories of the personalities involved including Mozart’s librettist, Lorenzo Da Ponte, debt-ridden and selling groceries; Maria Malibran, a young singer considered opera’s first diva and Pierre Toussaint, a freed slave and chief benefactor in building the church. The film is directed and produced by Mary Anne Rothberg and Jonathan Mann, co-founders of production company Provenance Productions (Do Not Duplicate) and director Alex Bayer. The feature also includes contributions from church parishioner and comedian Jim Gaffigan and members of the Teatro Lirico di Cagliari and conductor Donato Renzetti also share their experiences as they restage an operatic performance last seen 200 years ago.

Pluto TV Sets France Launch Date

ViacomCBS Networks International has announced the launch date for ad-supported streaming service Pluto TV in France. Beginning February 8, the service will offer 40 curated and original channels. Its library will include content from both ViacomCBS brands and third parties through partnerships with “a large number of leading international and French publishers, broadcasters, and distributors”. Genres will include cinema, TV series, kids, animation, reality TV, lifestyle, crime and investigation, comedy, sports and documentaries. It will be available on most major streaming devices via the Pluto TV browser, via app on Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast and the iOS and Android apps available on the Apple Store and Google Play. Viacom acquired Pluto TV in early 2019.

Walter Presents Teams With Oz Streamer Stan

International drama brand Walter Presents is partnering exclusively with Australian streamer Stan to provide it with a pipeline of foreign series. Under the “long-term” deal, Walter Presents will launch eight shows on Stan this month, including Peacemaker, Devil’s Throat, First Responders, Hide and Seek, Sløborn and Rocco Schiavone: Ice Cold Murder. Other titles will go live in February, such as The Pleasure Principle, Hassle, Perfect Places and Angel of Death.

Lionsgate Play Indonesia Expansion

Global streamer Starz is planning an expansion into Indonesia with its premium OTT platform Lionsgate Play, which was launched to offer Hollywood content for Indian consumers. The company has hired Guntur Siboro as General Manager and Gene Tamesis as Vice President of Business Development & Partnerships to lead operations on the regional team headed up by Managing Director South Asia and Networks – Emerging Markets Asia at Lionsgate, Rohit Jain. Starz’s global footprint has now reached 55 countries. “Indonesia is one of the fastest growing economies with a very young and globally connected population, and it has experienced huge growth in its digital economy owing to the surge of high speed internet,” commented Jain. “Millennials in the territory enthusiastically follow blockbuster Hollywood movies and premium Television. Against this backdrop, we saw a great opportunity for Starz to launch premium global content for Indonesian viewers, particularly given the scarcity of premium OTT platforms in the market.”