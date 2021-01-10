Marsha Zazula Dies: Cofounder Of Influential Megaforce Records Was 68

Marsha Zazula, who cofounded Megaforce Records in 1983 with her husband Jon (Jonny Z), died today at age 68, her daughter confirmed. No cause of death was revealed.

“RIP Mom April 21, 1952 -January 10, 2021 Your love, Your strength, Your memory and Your music has changed lives and will continue to FOREVER,” wrote Rikki Zazula in a Facebook post.

Jon and Marsha Zazula were an American success story, rising from humble beginnings at a flea market record store to create a pioneering record label.

Megaforce is credited for launching the career of the multi-platinum band Metallica by releasing its first two albums, 1983’s Kill ‘Em All and 1984’s Ride The Lightning. The label’s storied roster included such important bands as Anthrax, Testament, Overkill, Ministry, King’s X, Stormtroopers of Death and Raven.

The Megaforce story started in a New Jersey flea market record store, Rock N Roll Heaven. Legend has it that the couple received a tape of an unsigned band called Metallica, which led Marsha and Jon to found Megaforce. The label was eventually sold for multiple millions to Island Records.

No details were immediately available on memorial plans.